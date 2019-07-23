RRR: Telugu star Ram Charan recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming film RRR. As per reports, the actor was practising his steps on a platform and accidentally fell down. The period action film is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

RRR: Actor, producer and dancer Ram Charan is currently leaving no stone unturned for the shoot of his upcoming film RRR, which is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Together, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been busy shooting for their upcoming film after a break due to an injury to Magadheera actor in Hyderabad during shooting. Recently, the reports revealed that Ram Charan has again injured himself while shooting for a dance number with Jr NTR.

Sources reveal that Ram was standing on the stage and was busy preparing for his steps and accidentally slipped and fell down. Though nothing major has been reported, it is expected that the actor will soon continue with the shoot. However, Ram Charan’s injury can be a little scary for Rajamouli as this is the second time.

RRR is a period action film which is directed by SS Rajamouli and also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film narrates the story of India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought from the Britishers and Nizam of Hyderabad. The story is the fictional version of their lives during exile.

In the film, Ram Charan plays the role of law-maker. Moreover, Jr NTR will play the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, who fought for the rights of Adivasis from Nizam rulers in Telangana forests. RRR is a big-budgeted film that promises to be a visual treat for the fans. The film will hit the silver screens on July 30, 2020.

