RRR: After the grand success of Baahubali, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took everyone by surprise today as he has announced his next film RRR. The makers of the film announced the star-cast in a press conference and it suggests another blockbuster in the making. Set in the 1920s, RRR is a fictitious story that is based on two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Tamil actor Samuthirakani, Hollywood actor Daisy Edgar Jones and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.

Slated for a worldwide release on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages, RRR has raised excitement among cinephiles. It is to be noted that SS Rajamouli’s two previous releases Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah became the highest grossing Indian film of all time, shattering all possible box office records.

With the coming together of the biggest stars of Indian Cinema, would RRR be able to create history? Only time will tell. In the film, Ram Charan will be essaying the role of Alluri Sitharamaraju and has been opposite Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be playing Komaram Bheem.

On roping in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn for the project, SS Rajamouli said that he is really happy that the actors have agreed to do the film. Revealing that Ajay will be playing a crucial role in a flashback episode, the filmmaker said that Ajay got really excited when he heard the idea and immediately worked out his dates. He added that when he shared the idea with Alia, she said that she would love to be a part of the film and play any role offered to her.

