RRR: Actor Ram Charan is all set to be seen dancing to a folk song on his upcoming film RRR, directed by none other than SS Rajamouli. The much-anticipated film has created a lot of buzzes since its inception and here another buzz that Ram Charan. The film also stars Jr NTR and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in lead roles. As per the latest Bollywood updates, Ram Charan is back on the sets of the film for shooting some courtroom scenes, where Ram will be seen defending his acts in front of the Britishers. This scene is said to be one of the major sequences in Rajamouli’s RRR.

Ram Charan is playing the character of Alluri Seetharama Raju, while actor Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the love interest of the megastar. She will essay the character Sita in the much-anticipated film. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been in news for all its elements. From the ensemble cast to the storyline everything about the film is just wow. The film has been set in the time

The latest updates also reveal that the makers of the film are out hunting for another female lead actor for the much-awaited film. Actors who wish to be signed by SS Rajamouli must not miss this chance, as he has indeed directed some of the best blockbusters in the South film industry.

Moreover, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior will be seen in a supporting role of the flashback sequence in the film. Keeravani has composed the music for the film and the audience is of the opinion that the film would definitely do well at the Indian Box Office just like the previous films of SS Rajamouli.

