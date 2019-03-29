RRR: The mega project of SS Rajmaouli has been started. The first schedule of the shoot, which has an action sequence in Hyderabad and now the favourite trio of Indian cinema SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR jetted off from Hyderabad to Vadodara for the new schedule. The film will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

RRR: Telegu actor Jr NTR, took to his Instagram profile sharing a photo alarming all fans with good news. Sharing the photo of three boarding passes, he captioned Big Schedule. Indian cinema’s favourite trio, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, this Friday marks a new beginning. Three of them jetted off from Hyderabad to Vadodara for the new schedule of their upcoming mega project RRR. The film cast the biggest stars of Bollywood as well as Tollywood. RRR would be a multi-starrer movie featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Daisy Edgar Jones in lead roles.

Rajamouli will showcase the stories of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In an earlier statement, the director had revealed that the film’s narrative will be based in the 1920s and will focus on the time before they began their endeavour for independence. Rajamouli also said that he wishes to bring the freedom fighters in a new light. The director rose to fame after directing movies like Magadheera, Eega, the prequel and sequel of Baahubali.

Talking about the characters, Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a significant role in his film and will be cast opposite Ram Charan. The Kalank actor is all set to head to Delhi to shoot for a month-long schedule of RRR. the entire team will be heading to different locations and will be shooting for the same in a month-long schedule. The report also revealed that SS Rajamouli has already completed the first schedule of the shoot, which has an action sequence shot at a set erected at Aluminium factory, Hyderabad and Delhi is the second schedule of the film. In a recent interview, SS Rajamouli said that Alia will be playing the role opposite Ram Charan and will be seen as Sita.

The whole budget of the movie is tentatively fixed at Rs 350-400 crores, and the much-awaited movie RRR will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in ten Indian languages.

