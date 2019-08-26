RRR: After winning hearts with Baahubali, director SS Rajamouli is all set to create a buzz with his next film RRR. The film is a historic fiction action that will hit the theatres in July 2020. Recently, the reports reveal that the director is planning to reveal the first look of Jr NTR on October 22.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli to unveil the first look of Jr NTR on this date

RRR: Director SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his next project titled RRR. It is a Telugu action film which features NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is based on India’s freedom fighters Koaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who initiated fights against Nizam of Hyderabad and British Raj. Reports reveal that the filmmaker might reveal the first look of Jr NTR on October 22 as it happens to be the birth anniversary of leader Komaram Bheem.

Currently, the entire team is busy with the shoot and recently Rajamouli also revealed that he has taken inspiration from Motorcycle Diaries for the film. In the film, Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharama and Jr NTR will play Komaram Bheem. RRR is among the highly anticipated film which is bankrolled by DVV Danayya and will hit the theatres on July 2020.

There are a lot of expectations from RRR as it is directed by Rajamouli who earlier directed blockbuster hit film Baahubali who not garnered praises in India but also collected appreciations worldwide. Moreover, Bollywood action king Ajay Devgn will also feature in the film. Reports reveal that Alia Bhatt will star opposite Jr NTR and will astonish her fans with new her looks.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s much-awaited film Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur and post to it, the actor will get busy with the shoot of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with superstar Salman Khan. After completing the shoot, Alia Bhatt will then begin with RRR and will also learn Telugu for the film.

