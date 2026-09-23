Rs 10 Crore Per Episode? How Much Is Rohit Sharma Earning From ‘Family Full House’? The Truth Behind The Claim

From the cricket field to TV screens, Rohit Sharma has made an unusual shift through Family Full House With Rohit Sharma. The Indian team’s former captain is hosting the game show on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, and it went on air from September 19.

Though many cricket fans have been enjoying their new star, Rohit’s TV debut has also raised a lot of questions regarding the earnings of the star. The amount being rumoured in the showbiz world is Rs 10 crore per episode. However, is Rohit really getting Rs 10 crore per episode in the show? The simple answer is that there has not been any official confirmation.

Is Rohit Sharma Really Earning Rs 10 Crore Per Episode?

There is no information verified from Sony, Rohit Sharma himself or any of his representatives, about the amount of money that Rohit gets from each episode of Family Full House which is Rs 10 crore.

In the reports which were written on the earnings of Rohit on TV, the amount of hosting fees that he gets from the channel was also kept undisclosed. In one report, an unconfirmed figure of Rs 30 crore was also quoted for hosting the show by Rohit, but this has also not been confirmed from the makers of the show or from the cricketer himself.

Therefore, the figure of Rs 10 crore per episode does not hold much water as the figures of hosting fees can be speculated on the basis of the overall contract but there is no confirmation of the fact that Rohit gets Rs 10 crore per episode from the show.

What Is Family Full House With Rohit Sharma?

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma is the first time that the cricketer will be seen on television as a host. Sony Pictures Networks India had confirmed this show in August, which was to be a family entertainment show, starring Rohit. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on September 19.

The concept involves families coming together for a game involving questions like those of a survey, with Rohit playing the role of the host. This show has elements of entertainment and fun and lets people see a different side of the cricketer, away from the cricket field. Some celebrities who participated in the show were Shreyas Iyer, Kunal Khemu, and Shardul Thakur.

Why Is Rohit Sharma’s TV Fee Getting So Much Attention?

Rohit’s television debut comes with considerable commercial value attached to his name. The cricketer has spent years building one of the biggest profiles in Indian sport, while his memorable on-field moments and off-field personality have made him a familiar face beyond cricket.

Sony’s show has also attracted significant commercial interest. The Economic Times reported that Family Full House drew eight sponsors ahead of its television debut. PhonePe has also publicly announced its association with the programme as a co-presenting sponsor, highlighting the commercial interest surrounding Rohit’s move into entertainment. That commercial attention may help explain why large figures have surfaced online, but sponsorship revenue and a host’s personal remuneration are two different things.

Rohit Sharma’s Family Full House Salary Remains Undisclosed

Celebrity fees are often reported as estimates, particularly when contracts are private. In Rohit’s case, there is currently no official figure that establishes either Rs 10 crore per episode or Rs 30 crore as his confirmed remuneration for the show.

The reported Rs 30 crore figure should therefore be treated as an unverified estimate, rather than Rohit’s confirmed salary. Similarly, there is no publicly available episode-by-episode payment structure that would allow the Rs 10 crore claim to be independently calculated.

Rohit Sharma’s New TV Avatar

The money claims have become part of the conversation around Family Full House, but the show itself represents a new chapter for Rohit. Promotional material has leaned heavily into the cricketer’s famous personality, including his viral “garden” dialogue. Sony’s promos also showed Rohit interacting with cricketers, actors and comedians in a lighter setting.

The show is currently streaming on Sony LIV, while episodes are also airing on Sony Entertainment Television. For now, one thing is clear: Rohit Sharma is making his television hosting debut, but exactly how much he is earning from Family Full House has not been officially revealed.

So, while the Rs 10 crore-per-episode claim makes for a striking figure, it should not be treated as confirmed information until Rohit, Sony or another authoritative source discloses the actual deal.

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