Rs 370 Biryani Row: Himanshu Jangra Seen Laughing In Viral Police Station Video, Internet Reacts

Rs 370 Biryani Row: Just when the outrage surrounding the viral ‘Rs 370 biryani’ controversy appeared to be fading, Himanshu Jangra has found himself back at the centre of social media conversations. A recently surfaced video, reportedly shot outside a police station and later deleted, has once again drawn attention to the 22-year-old Gurugram resident whose comments during comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show sparked widespread criticism earlier this month.

The fresh clip has divided the internet, with some questioning the timing and tone of the video, while others argue that it offers little context and should not be interpreted beyond what it shows.

What Does The Viral Police Station Video Show?

The video, originally uploaded on Instagram by advocate Kunal Lochav before being taken down, shows Himanshu Jangra accompanied by a few friends near what appears to be a police station. At the beginning of the clip, one of his friends can be heard saying, “Aur 370 biryani wali bhai…”, prompting laughter from Jangra before the group walks outside the premises.

Although the footage contains no information about why they were present at the location, the video quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering another round of reactions from users who revisited the original controversy. As of now, Himanshu has not publicly commented on the viral clip.

Watch The Viral Video Here

What Was The Rs 370 Biryani Controversy?

The controversy began during one of Pranit More’s crowd-work comedy performances, where audience interactions formed part of the act. During the exchange, Himanshu revealed that he had spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani during a date and suggested that he expected something “in return” because of the money he had spent. The remark was widely interpreted online as reducing consent to a financial transaction, leading to intense backlash.

The clip gained millions of views across social media, with users criticising not only the audience member’s statement but also questioning why the comedian laughed during the interaction before uploading the segment online. The incident quickly became one of the most discussed social media controversies of the month, with debates around dating culture, consent and the ethics of crowd-work comedy dominating online conversations.

What Happened After The Viral Clip?

The fallout extended well beyond social media. Following the controversy, Himanshu Jangra issued a public apology. He also reportedly lost his job after his employer announced disciplinary action in the wake of the backlash. The matter attracted the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW), which reportedly issued notices to both Himanshu Jangra and comedian Pranit More. The development brought the conversation beyond internet discourse into the legal and institutional space.

While the latest police station video has reignited discussions, there is currently no official indication that it is connected to any new legal development. For now, the viral clip has mainly served to bring the controversy back into public conversation, with social media once again debating accountability, online outrage and the long shelf life of viral moments.