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Home > Entertainment News > Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained

Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut wearing a $50 million Fantasy Bra featuring 4,410 diamonds and a 75.54-carat yellow diamond, crafted by Jacob & Co.

What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special?. (Image Credit: X)
What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special?. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 13:38 IST

Kylie Jenner made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway wearing a Fantasy Bra valued at $50 million, which is roughly ₹440 crore at current exchange rates. According to a Vogue report, the piece was made with jewellery designer Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. It reportedly cost $35 million more than any Fantasy Bra before it. The beauty mogul wore it with a sheer mini skirt, transparent heels and white feathered wings.

A Debut That Needed A Showstopper

For Kylie, the walk was another milestone in her fashion journey. The outfit around the bra was kept light and glamorous, and the sheer skirt, clear heels and feathered wings are all signatures of the Victoria’s Secret show. The bra, however, took the spotlight.

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What Is Inside The Bra?

Vogue reports that the piece carries 4,410 natural diamonds arranged around a 75.54-carat radiant-cut vivid yellow diamond. Despite the stones, it weighs just under 4 pounds, or about 1.8 kg.

The Hours Behind The Sparkle

The craftsmanship is a large part of the story. A team of 15 skilled artisans spent more than 1,000 hours assembling it, working to turn the diamonds into a wearable design.

Why Kylie, And Why Now?

Victoria’s Secret’s choice of Kylie was deliberate, according to chief creative officer Adam Selman. He told Vogue the Fantasy Bra was brought back because fans had been asking to see it again, and the brand wanted someone with huge cultural pull to wear it.

Selman said Kylie’s reach goes beyond fashion, television or any single field. He described her as someone who has created her own culture, and called her a catalyst for a show that he sees as true entertainment.

A Runway Full Of Familiar Faces

Kylie shared the runway with Victoria’s Secret veterans and a newer generation of models. Returning Angels included Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes and Elsa Hosk. The lineup also had Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, Anok Yai, Paloma Elsesser and Alex Consani.

The Road Ahead

The brand has brought back the Fantasy Bra, and the price tag is already drawing attention. Whether the piece is kept in the brand’s collection, shown at other events or goes on to a buyer has not been said. What is clear is that Victoria’s Secret has raised the bar for its showpiece, and fans and the fashion world will be watching to see how it follows this debut.

Also Read: Watch Video: Woman Beaten, Kicked And Punched By 4-5 Female Bouncers During Jalpari Show In UP’s Khurja

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Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained

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Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained

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Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained

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Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained
Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained
Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained
Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained
Rs 440-Crore Bra: What Makes Kylie Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra So Special? Rare Materials, Intricate Craftsmanship And Iconic Design Explained

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