Rs 5 Crore Demand, Harry Boxer Claim: What Mumbai Police Found After Tusshar Kapoor’s Extortion Threat

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has reportedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs 5 crore from a caller who claimed to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, an initial examination of the threatening audio has raised questions about the caller’s identity, with Mumbai Police finding no match with the voice samples of Boxer available in their records.

According to news agency IANS, Kapoor informed Mumbai Police after receiving the threat. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch.

What did Mumbai Police find in the threatening audio?

The Crime Branch’s technical team examined the audio recording of the threat and compared the caller’s voice with official audio samples of Harry Boxer available in its database.

Senior police officials reportedly said the voices did not match. This has led investigators to suspect that someone may have used the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to intimidate the actor and demand money. The initial comparison, however, does not establish who was behind the threat. Police are now trying to identify the person who sent the audio recording and establish the circumstances surrounding the extortion demand.

Who is Harry Boxer, named in the threat to Tusshar Kapoor?

The caller reportedly identified himself as Harry Boxer, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Boxer has previously been named in investigations involving threats to Bollywood personalities.

In February 2026, his name surfaced in connection with threatening messages reportedly sent to actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Mumbai Police investigated the messages and issued a Look Out Circular against Boxer in the Ranveer Singh case, according to earlier reports. However, the fact that his name was invoked in the threat to Kapoor does not establish his involvement in the latest case. The initial voice comparison reported by police sources has, in fact, raised doubts about that claim.

What is the status of the investigation?

The Anti-Extortion Cell and Crime Branch are investigating the case. Their immediate task is to identify the person who sent the threatening audio and establish whether the caller had any genuine connection to the gang or was impersonating one of its alleged members.

As of the latest reports, police had not publicly confirmed the identity of the person responsible. The investigation is ongoing.

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