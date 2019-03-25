Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan in lead roles and Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jimit Trivedi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prince Parvinder Singh, Teena Singh in pivotal roles is doing very well at the international as well as domestic box office. The movie is full of action sequences and will leave you in splits with the hilarious scenes.

Post the humongous success of URI – The Surgical Strike, RSVP’s recently released Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is raking in critical acclaims from across quarters. Post the Indian Release, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has released Internationally in countries like Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, South Africa, Japan to name a few.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is the biggest release ever in Taiwan market and is also set to release in China and USA in the coming week. RSVP’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been winning hearts in the homeland after acclaiming global appreciation at the TIFF.

RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota's global recognition and appreciation has already made its impact across the world, however, it is the Indian audience that has applauded the film the most, even before the release of the film.

The movie stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jimit Trivedi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prince Parvinder Singh, Teena Singh in lead roles. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Karan Kulkarni and Dipanjan Guha while the lyrics have been penned by Garima Oprah, Karan Kulkarni, Shantanu Ghatak and Hussain Haidry.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala and has taken over the theatres with its quirkiness.

Some of the songs of the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota are- Rappan Rappi Rap, Kitthon Da Tu Superstar, Tere Liye, Nakhrewaali, Life Mein Fair Chance Kiska, Dreamline, Shaolin Sky, Kitthon Da Tu Superstar are some of the hit songs of the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

