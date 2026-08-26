Rubina Dilaik B’Day SPL: Once Wanted To Become An IAS Officer, Then Fate Made Her A TV Star — Who Is The Bigg Boss 14 Winner?

Rubina Dilaik B’Day SPL: Rubina Dilaik’s rise to television fame had not been in her plans earlier. Long before she would become the star of Chhoti Bahu and win Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik had been preparing herself for something totally different – she wanted to join the Indian Administrative Services.

Born on August 26, 1987, in Shimla, Rubina Dilaik comes from a family that is highly academic in nature and she was all prepared to join IAS after clearing her examination. As she celebrates her birthday, her career remains a striking example of how one unplanned audition changed everything.

Rubina Dilaik Wanted To Become An IAS Officer

Rubina has never been shy about her IAS aspirations. Not only have her parents wished to see her join the civil services, but also her father has made arrangements for her in Chandigarh for that purpose. Moreover, she was also an academic achiever and participated in activities other than studies as well. Rubina has called herself a national level debater, and her early life has seen her win beauty contests such as Miss Shimla 2006 and Miss North India 2008. Acting, however, entered her life almost accidentally.

How An Unplanned Audition Changed Rubina Dilaik’s Life

Rubina had accompanied her younger sister to an audition for Chhoti Bahu in Chandigarh. While waiting outside, she picked up the script and decided to audition herself — despite not even having registered for it initially. To everyone’s surprise, Rubina’s name topped the list of selected candidates.

She initially turned the opportunity down because acting was not part of her career plan. Her mother eventually convinced her to take the chance, and Rubina moved to Mumbai to begin what would become a long television career. The transition was not immediately smooth either. In a recent interview, Rubina recalled struggling badly on the first day of shooting and needing 17 retakes for a scene. She admitted that the experience brought considerable self-doubt, particularly because she had left behind her IAS preparation and familiar life in Shimla.

Chhoti Bahu Made Rubina Dilaik A Household Name

That difficult beginning quickly turned around. Rubina’s portrayal of Radhika in Chhoti Bahu became her breakthrough and established her as a familiar face across Indian households. The show’s success opened the door to several other television projects and gave her the career she had never originally planned.

She later appeared in shows including Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, but another major turning point arrived with Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. As Soumya, Rubina played a transgender woman, a role that gave her television career a very different identity and became one of her most remembered performances.

Bigg Boss 14 Changed Rubina Dilaik’s Popularity

Rubina’s popularity reached another level when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in 2020 alongside husband Abhinav Shukla. After months of arguments, emotional moments and one of the season’s most closely followed journeys, Rubina eventually lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy in February 2021.

She has since acknowledged the impact the reality show had on her career, saying that Bigg Boss changed her life and opened “new doors of popularity”. The win also introduced Rubina to an audience beyond regular television soaps.

From Bigg Boss Winner To Reality TV Regular

Rubina Dilaik kept trying out other formats after Bigg Boss. She appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi and took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa besides venturing into the movies through Ardh. In her private life, Rubina and Abhinav became parents to twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, in 2023. However, being a mother does not necessarily translate into leaving one’s career behind. Rubina has reiterated more than once that she has no intention of quitting TV and keeps looking at various platforms for opportunities.

In recent times, Rubina Dilaik has taken part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where she described her participation as an adventurous experience characterized by fear and emotions. Rubina Dilaik might have thought of sitting for the civil service exams, but an impromptu audition changed her life forever. While she started off as an aspiring IAS officer in Shimla, she ended up being the face of Chhoti Bahu, Shakti and Bigg Boss 14.

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