Thanking and expressing her love towards husband Abhinav Shukla, Shakti - Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actress, Rubina Dilaik shared a passionate lip-lock with hubby on her Instagram page. Earlier, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Abhinav Shukla had shared a beautiful message dedicated to his wife Rubina with an adorable picture, wishing her happy birthday.

Setting a new benchmark for relationship goals, Shakti – Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actress, Rubina Dilaik shared a passionate lip-lock with her husband and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Abhinav Shukla on her Instagram, thanking her hubby for making her birthday special. The actress while sharing the video on Instagram captioned it saying, “Thank You for making this year special dear husband.”

The video was posted on Instagram on August 27, a day after her birthday, which was on August 26. The video on Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram was posted after her husband Abhinav Shukla posted an adorable message on his Instagram page wishing her happy birthday.

Setting an example for millions of couples out there, Abhinav Shukla expressed his love for wife Rubina saying, “One of the first shots I took of her and after that I always had a camera around my neck whenever we went someplace and I kept on taking some beautiful pics of her! This birthday of hers I promise to take some mind-blowing pictures of her each year! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman.”

