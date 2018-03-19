The very sexy and bold Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading actresses of the Indian TV serials. She was always passionate about acting.She played the role of the schoolgirl in Falguni Pathak album Dole Dole with Shahid Kapoor in 2003. After then she was seen in many other Tv programs like Naachle Ve with Saroj Khan and Sas Bina Sasural. The very beautiful Rubina Dilaik got her biggest break in a Zee Tv show serial named ” Choti Bahu” in which her role of the leading character Radhika was loved by all the audiences. She received many awards for the show. After the completion of the show, she was then seen in another sequel of the serial. The very fit and sexy actress got the award for the “Most Fit Actress” by the Zee Gold Awards.

Despite playing a  very simple and innocent character in the serials, she is very bold and sexy in her real life. She loves posing herself in latest fashionable outfits. She recently grabbed the attention of her fans by posting hot bikini pictures on her social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. The alluring actress In 2016, was ranked No. 11 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern eyes. She is always in limelight.She was recently in buzz for her bold decision of playing a role of a transgender in the serial in Colors TV’s Shakti “Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”. the serial is a hit and her decision of playing this role was hugely appreciated by everyone. Rubina Dilaik is also famous for the perfectly toned figure. It has become a dream for gaining a body like her by most of her fans. She is a multitalented person. She is bold, beautiful and a fit actress. She is also a fitness spokesperson.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rubina Dilaik:

Sexy Rubina Dilaik flaunting her perfectly toned curvy body

Rubina Dilaik looks jaw-dropping in her printed tunic

 Hot Rubina Dilaik ready to conquer the jungle 

Rubina Dilaik  sexy mindblowing expressions 

Stunning Rubina Dilaik a picture worth of watching

Rubina Dilaik nailing in  the distressed  boyfriend jeans style

 Bold Rubina Dilaik stylish photo in her sun glasses

Rubina Dilaik looks seductive  in her blue tunic

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning and gorgeous in her side slit dress

Rubina Dilaik enchanting in her blue fairy tale dress

Rubina Dilaik steamy hot in  her stylish black tunic

Rubina Dilaik can look sexy in a simple saree

Rubina Dilaik showing up with her captivating expressions 

Rubina Dilaik raunchy in winter fashion wear

Rubina Dilaik enthralling with her beautiful eyes

Thank you @neena325 for the Pretty furry bracelet….. my Christmas 🎁

🖤 @ashukla09

Me when Ma bae goes on a Vacation without me

#highlights 2016

You bring out the best in me 🤗 @ashukla09

👼🏻

The look

My favourite 😍 @ashukla09 thank u

Love the way you look at me @ashukla09

You are par excellence Mr. Photographer @ashukla09 😍

Into the Wild with @ashukla09

Tomorrows gonna b bright n beautiful

😍 @ashukla09 thank you for creating a fairy tale

💅🏻

We are what we endure gracefully

Many a times I just Gaze into infinity and think nothing

