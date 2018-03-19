Rubina Dilaik photos: Rubina one of the leading TV actress who got popular from her very first Tv series "Choti Bahu". Her character Radhika was loved by the audiences. The sexy actress is not only good at acting but she is also a fitness spokesperson. Rubina Dilaik was ranked No. 11 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye. She is currently playing the role of a transgender named role of Soumya, a transgender woman in Colors TV's Shakti "Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rubina Dilaik.

The very sexy and bold Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading actresses of the Indian TV serials. She was always passionate about acting.She played the role of the schoolgirl in Falguni Pathak album Dole Dole with Shahid Kapoor in 2003. After then she was seen in many other Tv programs like Naachle Ve with Saroj Khan and Sas Bina Sasural. The very beautiful Rubina Dilaik got her biggest break in a Zee Tv show serial named ” Choti Bahu” in which her role of the leading character Radhika was loved by all the audiences. She received many awards for the show. After the completion of the show, she was then seen in another sequel of the serial. The very fit and sexy actress got the award for the “Most Fit Actress” by the Zee Gold Awards.

Despite playing a very simple and innocent character in the serials, she is very bold and sexy in her real life. She loves posing herself in latest fashionable outfits. She recently grabbed the attention of her fans by posting hot bikini pictures on her social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. The alluring actress In 2016, was ranked No. 11 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern eyes. She is always in limelight.She was recently in buzz for her bold decision of playing a role of a transgender in the serial in Colors TV’s Shakti “Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”. the serial is a hit and her decision of playing this role was hugely appreciated by everyone. Rubina Dilaik is also famous for the perfectly toned figure. It has become a dream for gaining a body like her by most of her fans. She is a multitalented person. She is bold, beautiful and a fit actress. She is also a fitness spokesperson.

Also Check: Mira Rajput Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Rajput Kapoor | Vividha Kirti photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Vividha Kirti

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rubina Dilaik:

Sexy Rubina Dilaik flaunting her perfectly toned curvy body

Rubina Dilaik looks jaw-dropping in her printed tunic

Hot Rubina Dilaik ready to conquer the jungle

Rubina Dilaik sexy mindblowing expressions

Stunning Rubina Dilaik a picture worth of watching

Rubina Dilaik nailing in the distressed boyfriend jeans style

Bold Rubina Dilaik stylish photo in her sun glasses

Rubina Dilaik looks seductive in her blue tunic

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning and gorgeous in her side slit dress

Rubina Dilaik enchanting in her blue fairy tale dress

Rubina Dilaik steamy hot in her stylish black tunic

Rubina Dilaik can look sexy in a simple saree

Rubina Dilaik showing up with her captivating expressions

Rubina Dilaik raunchy in winter fashion wear

Rubina Dilaik enthralling with her beautiful eyes

🖤 @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

#highlights 2016 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:56am PST

👼🏻 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 2, 2016 at 10:18pm PDT

The look A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:02am PDT

My favourite 😍 @ashukla09 thank u A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on May 20, 2016 at 10:34pm PDT

Into the Wild with @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Mar 25, 2016 at 7:34am PDT

Tomorrows gonna b bright n beautiful A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Mar 7, 2016 at 10:45am PST

💅🏻 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:30am PST

We are what we endure gracefully A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jan 4, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jan 26, 2018 at 9:44am PST

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:21am PST

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App