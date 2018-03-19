The very sexy and bold Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading actresses of the Indian TV serials. She was always passionate about acting.She played the role of the schoolgirl in Falguni Pathak album Dole Dole with Shahid Kapoor in 2003. After then she was seen in many other Tv programs like Naachle Ve with Saroj Khan and Sas Bina Sasural. The very beautiful Rubina Dilaik got her biggest break in a Zee Tv show serial named ” Choti Bahu” in which her role of the leading character Radhika was loved by all the audiences. She received many awards for the show. After the completion of the show, she was then seen in another sequel of the serial. The very fit and sexy actress got the award for the “Most Fit Actress” by the Zee Gold Awards.
Despite playing a very simple and innocent character in the serials, she is very bold and sexy in her real life. She loves posing herself in latest fashionable outfits. She recently grabbed the attention of her fans by posting hot bikini pictures on her social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. The alluring actress In 2016, was ranked No. 11 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern eyes. She is always in limelight.She was recently in buzz for her bold decision of playing a role of a transgender in the serial in Colors TV’s Shakti “Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”. the serial is a hit and her decision of playing this role was hugely appreciated by everyone. Rubina Dilaik is also famous for the perfectly toned figure. It has become a dream for gaining a body like her by most of her fans. She is a multitalented person. She is bold, beautiful and a fit actress. She is also a fitness spokesperson.
Also Check: Mira Rajput Kapoor photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mira Rajput Kapoor | Vividha Kirti photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Vividha Kirti
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Rubina Dilaik:
Sexy Rubina Dilaik flaunting her perfectly toned curvy body
Rubina Dilaik looks jaw-dropping in her printed tunic
Hot Rubina Dilaik ready to conquer the jungle
Rubina Dilaik sexy mindblowing expressions
Stunning Rubina Dilaik a picture worth of watching
Rubina Dilaik nailing in the distressed boyfriend jeans style
Bold Rubina Dilaik stylish photo in her sun glasses
Rubina Dilaik looks seductive in her blue tunic
Rubina Dilaik looks stunning and gorgeous in her side slit dress
Rubina Dilaik enchanting in her blue fairy tale dress
Rubina Dilaik steamy hot in her stylish black tunic
Rubina Dilaik can look sexy in a simple saree
Rubina Dilaik showing up with her captivating expressions
Rubina Dilaik raunchy in winter fashion wear
Rubina Dilaik enthralling with her beautiful eyes
For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App