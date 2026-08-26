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Home > Entertainment News > Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus

Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus

Rubina Dilaik has revisited her experience of working with Asim Riaz on Battleground, questioning his claims about driving the popularity of reality shows and alleging that his conduct with the creative team crossed professional boundaries.

Rubina Dilaik-Asim Riaz (Photo:X)
Rubina Dilaik-Asim Riaz (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 22:02 IST

The Battleground fallout appears to be far from forgotten. Rubina Dilaik has once again spoken about Asim Riaz, this time aiming his past claims that his presence was a major reason behind the success and TRPs of reality shows. During a recent conversation on The4POV with Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla, the discussion turned to Riaz’s comments about shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Battleground.

Rubina dismissed the idea that the shows’ success could be credited to one person, calling Riaz “a nuisance value only” and questioning where his career stands today. Her comments have since reignited the conversation around the reality star’s long-running controversies.

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What Rubina Alleged About The Battleground Set

Rubina’s criticism went beyond the TRP debate. Recalling her time with Riaz on Battleground, where the two were associated with the show as gang leaders, she alleged that his behaviour towards members of the creative team was disrespectful. She said she considers producers, creatives, actors and crew members an important part of every project and therefore found it particularly upsetting to see them allegedly being spoken to rudely.

According to Rubina, Riaz would repeatedly point fingers at members of the team and use abusive language while those around him tried to keep the situation under control. These are Rubina’s allegations, and Riaz has not publicly responded to these latest comments.

Watch The Video Here

The Asim Riaz-Battleground Controversy

Riaz’s association with Battleground had already made headlines in 2025 following a heated confrontation involving Rubina and Abhishek Malhan. Reports at the time claimed that the dispute escalated during filming and that Riaz subsequently left the show. Riaz later rejected the narrative that he had simply been “kicked out”, offering his own version of events.  The controversy also spilled onto social media, with Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla reporting a threatening message after speaking out against Riaz. Rubina subsequently warned the person behind the threat not to mistake her silence for weakness.

For now, Rubina’s latest remarks have reopened an old reality-TV battle, and put the spotlight once again on the line between on-screen controversy and professional conduct behind the scenes.

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Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus
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Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus

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Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus
Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus
Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus
Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus

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