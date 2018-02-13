Ruhi Singh started her modeling career then participate Femina Miss India 2011. Ruhi Singh is not only bold and sexy, she is also a very talented person. She won the 1st runner up in Miss India crown. She always wanted to become a singer but then got inclined towards Modelling and acting. The B-Town director was impressed by her acting in the Canadian documentary. Then she was called for the audition and signed for the movie “Calendar Girls”.She was one of the leading protagonists and played her role very well. Ruhi Singh made a place in the Top 25 Most Desirable women in India list by Time of India. She has got killer looks and stunning figure. Her fans following is very much high on her all social sites. She gets tons of likes and comments on her photos and video.
Ruhi Singh is always active on social media showing her all types of activities and her travel diaries. She keeps on posting her photos on the Instagram keeping her fan updated about her trips to different places. She also shares her bold and beautiful photos from her latest Photoshoot. She is always seen wearing the trendy outfits matching her location and mood. From her bold semi-nude dress to her traditional outfit, she always makes herself look sizzling hot in all the outfits.
Ruhi Singh taking the boldness to high wearing a white swim suit
Ruhi Singh looking absolutely marvelous in her bold dress
Ruhi Singh stylish in her bralette
Ruhi Singh dazzling in her cold shoulder dress
Ruhi Singh breath taking alluring photo
Ruhi Singh erotic photo showing her curves in bikini
Sexy Ruhi Singh enchanting in Traditional Outfit
Ruhi Singh mouth watering seductive avatar
Sexy Ruhi Singh’s mind blowing expression