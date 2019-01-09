Ruhi Singh photos: Internet sensation Ruhi Singh is among the top hot actors of the industry. The actor has about 345k followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently, Ruhi took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo wherein she is looking alluring dressed in a white dress.

Ruhi Singh hot photos: Former Miss India Ruhi Singh is known for setting the Internet on fire with her sensuous and sizzling photos. The actor is an avid social media user and updates herself well by uploading her professional and personal upgrades regularly. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pic. In the photo, the hottie is dazzling in a white dress. Her sensuous pose, soft curls and light makeup is currently winning million of hearts on social media and in just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes and shares.

Ruhi did her debut in Bollywood with Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie–Calendar Girls. Later on, she got featured in Hindi and Tamil movies–Ishq Forever and Bongu. Recently, she was featured in the web-series–Spotlight 2 in the Hindi language. It is not the first time when the diva has surprised her fans, she masters this talent and excels in her every deed. The hottie was also titled in one of the top 25 most desirable women in India in the year 2014. The Internet sensation has about 345k followers on Instagram and regularly updates herself on the Internet.

