The television star Ruma Sharma carries herself in a unique way that attracts the audience. She looked so glamorous in her Instagram pictures that people follow her just for her attires. She is also a popular television star, who made people crazy about her extravagant looks.

Ruma Sharma photos: The television star Ruma Sharma earned a lot of popularity after her last show Shakti Peeth Ke Bhairav. She has a varied wardrobe and complimenting it, her unique way to carry herself is what takes leaves her fans jaw dropped. It is not about what she wore a western outfit or a traditional outfit, she has an ability to stand out from the crowd. Ruma has shared a number of photos in casual outfits that also compliments her body curves.

It won’t be wrong to say that her beauty compliments her talent equally. Here are some of the casual outfit photos of the actress which will make your day. The actor started her journey as a child artist performing in an Auditorium in Delhi, at the age of 6. Now the actress turned 24 and having a carrier of around 18 years in the same industry.

Ruma in her initial days appeared in a lot of thriller daily soaps like Fear Files, Savadhan India, Code Red and Shapath. She is having a fan following of around 7 lakh, catering such a huge audience, Ruma is also an Internet sensation. Ruma is also a health enthusiast, posting a lot of health and lifestyle videos to motivate her fans. Apart from her hot and sexy avatar, she is very active on social media and posting updates for her fans with the latest and upcoming daily soaps and modeling assignments.

She gained a lot of love after appearing in a MTV based fictional show Kaise Hain Ye Yarrian 2. Other than her television presence, the actor has also been spotted in a number of short films like 4 shades of Attraction, 100% Pleasure, Guardian and The Tale of the Boy and Two Nights.

