Bollywood’s fashion diva Sonam Kapoor is all set to get hitched to her alleged beau Anand Ahuja, according to latest media speculations. The actress has been often spotted with Anand Ahuja on many occasions and the duo also keeps uploading pictures with each other on their social media accounts. Now if rumours are anything to go by, Sonam and Anand will be soon tying the knot in this month. Reports suggest that the wedding might take place on April 29. While there is no confirmation by the couple, the buzz around is strong regarding the new wedding date.

While earlier it was pegged to be a May wedding, the family has decided to move the date ahead. A daily reported, “Neither will it be a destination wedding nor will it take place in May. Sonam and Anand are likely to tie the knot on April 29 in Mumbai.” The ceremonies were initially supposed to take place in Geneva but will now take place in Mumbai. Sonam and Anand have been taking the internet by storm with their pictures on social media and this will be one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. The two make a perfect couple and fans are hoping that the news of their marriage is true!

The couple never publicly admitted to their relationship but has made public appearances together. Rumours about another Bollywood couple—Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding are also going strong and now with this news, it seems Bollywood might witness two big weddings this year.

