Reports of both getting married have been doing rounds for quite some time however the latest reports have once again paved way for speculations on the alleged couple's marriage plans. As reported by India Today, Malaika and Arjun are set to make their relationship official by tying the knot. The wedding vows will be performed in a Church as the couple has decided to go for a Christian wedding in the month of April this year

Rumoured B-town love birds, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are soon to get hitched if sources are to be believed. The couple has been making headlines since Malaika parted ways with estranged husband Arbaaz Khan. In fact, the two are often seen making many public appearances either holding hands or sitting together, giving 13 more reasons why paparazzi and fans should mull over their relationship.

From dinner dates to reality shows, Arjun-Malaika’s PDA has given relationship goals to many. Just like her sister Amrita Arora Ladak, Malika too will get married in a Christian ceremony if marriage plans materialize, say sources. In fact, on one of the chat shows, Kareena Kapoor was asked if she would be Malaika’s bridesmaid on her wedding to which Bebo neither confirmed nor denied. In fact, Arjun Kapoor on Koffee with Karan said that he was open to the idea of marriage and it would happen whenever the right time is.

With this latest development on celebrity wedding, people are eagerly waiting to see Arjun-Malaika’s much-awaited nuptial, if reports turn true. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding set the benchmark for many other celebrity weddings. The destination wedding trend has turned into quite a thing with Bollywood as Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh too followed Anushka’s’footsteps.

