Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez who been cast in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the key role of Anurag and Prerna. The couple has spotted a number of times, there were rumors of them for dating each other.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez who have shared the screen space in Kasautti Zindagii Kay 2 were spotted together in producer Ekta Kapoor’s party. Erica and Parth’s pair was loved to buy the audience and the viewers of the show. Parth and Erica were already alleged for dating each other now they have spotted again.

Although Parth Samthan has also been in doubt of dating some other actress he cleared the rumour. Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez did not clear anything on their relationship. Being Anurag and Prerna they both have faced a lot in their relationship, they have seen the circumstances that a couple might have to face.

But if they are dating each other in real or not it is not yet clear. Talking about their beautiful entry, Erica was holding Parth’s hand and they were looking super cute together. Parth was wearing a black denim jacket and looked handsome. On the other hand, Erica was in a Cheetah print dress and she was just looking gorgeous.

It was clear that Prerna aka Erica Fernandes was blushing while looking at Parth Samthan aka Anurag. It seems that love is in the air and they can’t stay away from each other. Talking about their show the couple get apart from each other because of the evil plan of Komolika. Prerna makes a return in Anurag life to take revenge. Noe it will be interesting to see that real-life love birds will take revenge or get fall in love again.

