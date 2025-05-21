Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  • Rumours Around Spider-Man 4 Reveal New Villains And Sadie Sink’s Possible Role As Spider-Girl

Rumours Around Spider-Man 4 Reveal New Villains And Sadie Sink’s Possible Role As Spider-Girl

Rumours suggest Scorpion, Tombstone & Boomerang may be Spider-Man 4 villains, while Sadie Sink could play Spider-Girl in Marvel’s Brand New Day, out July 31, 2026.

Rumours Around Spider-Man 4 Reveal New Villains And Sadie Sink’s Possible Role As Spider-Girl


Speculations surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth film in the current Spider-Man franchise, are gaining momentum. According to details shared at the Disney Blockbuster Consumer Products Presentation, fans may see a new lineup of villains in the 2026 film, alongside a new addition to the Parker family.

An Instagram user who attended the Disney event reportedly posted key details about the presentation before deleting the post. However, major entertainment outlets were quick to capture and circulate the information. The post suggested that Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone could be among the main villains Spider-Man faces in the upcoming film.

Scorpion and Tombstone have previously appeared as Kingpin’s henchmen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but this would mark their live-action debut in the current franchise.

While these villain rumours remain unconfirmed, more credible buzz surrounds Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and her potential role in Brand New Day. On the podcast The Hot Mic, entertainment insider John Rocha revealed that Sadie Sink is likely being considered to play Mayday Parker, also known as Spider-Girl.

Mayday is the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in the Marvel Comics 2 universe. She briefly appeared as a baby in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, identified as the daughter of Peter and Mary Jane from Earth 616, considered the original Marvel timeline.

However, fans believe Sink may actually portray the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane, who exist in the Earth 96283 timeline. This theory connects back to Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Tobey’s Peter spoke about his enduring relationship with MJ, saying, “It took a while, but we made it work, I and MJ.”

These fresh leaks have left fans buzzing, although Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm anything officially. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, speculation is expected to continue until the studios decide to drop an official teaser or announcement.

Until then, fans are keeping a close eye on every leak and insider comment, hoping to get a clearer picture of Peter Parker’s next adventure—and his expanding family and foes.

