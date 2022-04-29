The Ajay Devgn-directed film, which stars himself, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh, is an artsy, fast-paced aviation drama that turns out to be a fantastic big-screen visual experience.

The thrill factor and stylistic flair that the director creates in aviation dramas promise an edge-of-your-seat experience. Runway 34, the latest film directed by Ajay Devgn, excels in all of these areas. The film is based on true events from 2015, when a Doha-Kochi flight narrowly missed landing due to bad weather and low visibility at the airport. Nonetheless, Runway 34 succeeds as a compelling story and a memorable cinematic experience.

Bollywood has previously produced impactful aerial dramas such as Neerja, Airlift, Bell Bottom, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, but Runway is one of the best in terms of technical strength, spectacular VFX, camera work, and even direction. Even though there are no what-will-happen-next moments, it engages you from the first scenes and keeps you immersed as the story progresses and truths emerge.

The plot centers around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn) and first officer Tanya Albuquerque (Rakul Preet Singh), who face the wrath of Narayan Vedant’s (Amitabh Bachchan) investigation and interrogation following a May Day call they make before touching down an aircraft in turbulent conditions and endangering the lives of 150 passengers. The story hinges on whether or not the pilots would come clean and rationalise their decision. The viewers tweet

#Runway34Review

1- A perfectly synced storyline.



2- Sir @SrBachchan did a phenomenal job.



3- @ajaydevgn's performance was great.



4- Grabs attention of young audience.



5- A well balanced movie with great visuals, gripping & engaging in both thrill and drama.

4/5🌟#Runway34 pic.twitter.com/frfns0IE5Z — Ghada Makhoul (@Ghada_Makhoul) April 29, 2022

While other viewers have tweeted that Ajay does an excellent job as director once more. More than just acting, he creates an immersive experience with Runway 34. At no point does he waste time adorning his characters with superfluous details, whether it’s his own as a skilled, cool, yet arrogant pilot overconfident in his abilities, or Rakul Preet as a flattered yet terrified co-pilot. He dives right into the incident and takes you on a journey thousands of feet above the ground.