Rupa Singh biopic: Taapsee Pannu has bagged another biopic in his kitty after film Saand Ki Aankh. As per reports, Taapsee Pannu will play the lead role in a biopic based on the life of India's first woman horse jockey Rupa Singh.

Rupa Singh biopic: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is among the most talented stars who master the talent of garnering hearts with her phenomenal acting skills and roles. Today, the actor turns a year older and in order to surprise her fans on this occasion, Taapsee Pannu has signed another biopic to her list. Currently, the hardworking actor is busy shooting for her upcoming highly anticipated film Saand Ki Aankh with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar.

As per recent reports, Taapsee Pannu will play the lead role in the biopic of India’s first woman horse jockey Rupa Singh. Filmmaker Shivam Nair, who is known for his film Naam Shabana, has approached the actor for the biopic and has acquired the rights for the film.

Reportedly, Shivam Nair is working on the script of the film and Taapsee Pannu has not formally agreed as the formal narration of the script is pending and will be conducted soon. The shoot of the film is likely to begin next year.

Currently, Nair is busy with the shoot of Neeraj Pandey’s web series and will then commence with the work of Uszma Ahmed biopic next year with Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Till the time, Taapsee Pannu will finish up with her ongoing commitments and shall begin with the shoot soon.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in science fiction drama film Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, Vidya Balan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The story is based on the struggles of scientists behind India’s space mission to Mars. The film will release on August 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App