RX100: After creating a buzz with her debut film Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria has recently bagged another film which is a remake of 2018 Telugu action film RX100. In the film, Tara Sutaria will be sharing the screens with debutant Ahan Shetty, who is the son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The film was announced in March and as per the makers, the film will go on floors in August end. However, as per the recent reports, due to some technical glitches, the shoot of the film has been delayed.

It is expected that the makers of the film will soon announce the new dates for the shoot. The remake of RX100 will feature high octane action sequences and the lead star Ahan is going through rigorous training for some of the heavy action scenes. Reports reveal that Tara will play the role of a small-town girl. Moreover, the actor is also attending various workshops to work on her Hindi dialect.

The first schedule of the film includes a 55-day long schedule and will be shot in Mussoorie. As per the recent reports, the stunt director Stefan Richter, who is also known for working with Sajid Nadiadwala in his directorial debut Kick, will also work in this film.

The film is directed by Milan Luthria and it seems that he is much excited about the film. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that the plot of the film is very interesting. Further, he also promised that the love story will completely astonish the fans as both the lead stars will play strong parts.

