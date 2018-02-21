Director Ryan Coogler said that he never imagined Black Panther would be so popular. The director has written a message thanking fans, many who have dressed up and even hired out cinemas to watch the superhero film. The film has taken $426.6 million worldwide in a week, and broken US box office records. Marvel’s latest superhero flick casts Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Angella Bassett.

Director Ryan Coogler has penned a letter to the fans of his film Black Panther, which is breaking box-office records all over the world. The film that features Chadwick Bosman in the titular role has been lauded by the critics and has already taken a massive earning at the box office during its opening weekend. Black Panther is the first Marvel film to be led by a person of colour and featuring a virtually all-black cast with Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyongo, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman among others.

The letter was shared by Marvel Studios on Twitter with a hashtag WakandaForever, a popular phrase from the film. “I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try. Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up (of) amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent,” Coogler said.

ALSO READ: Black Panther breaks all records, collects $400 million worldwide within the opening week

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film. But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theatres often moved me and my wife to tears,” he added.

He also showered appreciation to people who supported the film on social media through their posts and also to media for the wonderful reviews.

“Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you,” Coogler wrote.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie and is throwing around punches just like before

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan de-glams for Super 30, sells papad on the streets of Jaipur; goes unnoticed