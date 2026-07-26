Ryan Reynolds Crashes Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel in New Deadpool Suit, Hilariously Begs to Join Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios delivered one of the biggest moments of San Diego Comic-Con 2026, but it wasn’t just the Avengers: Doomsday footage that had fans talking. Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance in Hall H dressed in a brand-new grey Deadpool suit, instantly turning the studio’s presentation into a comedy act. Remaining fully in character, Reynolds jokingly interrupted the panel to campaign for a role in Avengers: Doomsday, drawing loud cheers and laughter from the packed audience.

His first target was Paul Rudd, who reprises his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “First question is for Mr. Paul Rudd,” Reynolds quipped. “Where is Thor, and why was he crying?”

The line referenced one of the biggest unanswered moments from Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is briefly shown cradling an injured Deadpool in what appeared to be a glimpse of the future. The mystery has remained unresolved, making Reynolds’ callback an instant crowd-pleaser.

Robert Downey Jr. hilariously shuts down Deadpool’s request

Reynolds then shifted his attention to Robert Downey Jr., who is returning to the MCU as Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom. Mocking Marvel’s elaborate presentation, Reynolds joked that revealing the film seemed like “an awfully expensive way to announce a movie” before asking when production would begin. Downey Jr., without missing a beat, replied, “It’s in the can, bro. Look around you. Did you bump your head?”

Still refusing to give up, Reynolds jokingly asked whether there was room for “last-minute additions” or reshoots that could get Deadpool into the film. The answer was clear enough. Realising his pitch had failed, Reynolds wrapped up the exchange with another joke: “No further questions. Happy Hogan, fetch the Audi. We’re leaving.” Shortly after leaving the stage, the actor shared photos of his updated Deadpool costume on social media, giving fans a closer look at the new grey suit.

Marvel reveals exclusive Avengers: Doomsday footage

The Comic-Con panel, hosted by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige alongside directors Joe and Anthony Russo, featured one of the studio’s biggest-ever line-ups. Actors including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, David Harbour, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Kelsey Grammer, Hayley Atwell and Tenoch Huerta appeared on stage as Marvel teased the next chapter of the MCU.

Attendees were also treated to exclusive footage from Avengers: Doomsday, footage that was shown only inside Hall H and has not been released publicly. To heighten the experience, audience members received Doctor Doom masks and cloaks before Downey Jr., dressed as Victor Von Doom, invited everyone to wear them together.

Marvel also confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will unite heroes from multiple Marvel universes in what is being billed as one of the studio’s most ambitious crossover events yet. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, including releases in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.