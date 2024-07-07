Ryan Reynolds Drools Over Ranveer Singh's Chiseled Physique, Hugh Jackman Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma

In a delightful twist of fandom and mutual admiration, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the iconic duo known for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, recently shared their picks for favourite Bollywood actors and Indian cricketers.

The pair, who are gearing up for the release of their latest superhero flick ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, engaged in a candid conversation that has set the entertainment world abuzz.

During an interview with the Indian chapter of Marvel’s YouTube channel, Reynolds and Jackman showcased a surprising depth of knowledge beyond their superhero personas.

Hugh Jackman, renowned for his portrayal of Wolverine, revealed his admiration for Indian cricket by naming Rohit Sharma as his favourite cricketer.

Jackman, described by Reynolds as “obsessed” with cricket, praised Sharma for his stellar performance in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where Sharma’s leadership led India to victory before his retirement from T20 matches.

“You took the (T20 World) cup home and I am glad. Honestly, he was a beast,” Jackman exclaimed, to which Reynolds responded with equal enthusiasm, “This is amazing!”

HUGH JACKMAN IS A FAN OF INDIAN CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA. 🤯🔥 – The favourite, Ro. [Funcho IG] pic.twitter.com/0whT1kicsH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, known for his irreverent humour both on and off-screen, was asked about his choice of Bollywood actor he would like to work with. After a moment’s contemplation, Reynolds singled out Ranveer Singh.

“Ranveer Singh is amazing,” Reynolds exclaimed, highlighting Singh’s versatility and humour, noting his Hindi voiceover work for ‘Deadpool.’

Reynolds humorously told Hugh Jackman, “You think you are in shape? This guy makes you look like a crypt-keeper. He is amazing,” gesturing to Singh’s impressive physical fitness.

Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds praises Ranveer Singh; calls him Amazing & Funny

The anticipation for the action entertainer of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, has skyrocketed, and the actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are leaving no stone unturned to add to the excitement. During… pic.twitter.com/LFl4uHsAb7 — FullOnCinema (@FullOnCinema) July 6, 2024

Directed by Shawn Levy, their upcoming film, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, promises to be a treat for fans worldwide, featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

The film, set as the 34th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a sequel to the beloved ‘Deadpool’ series, is slated for release on July 26, stirring excitement among superhero enthusiasts everywhere.

(Apart from the headline, this story remains unaltered by the NewsX editorial team and has been shared directly from a syndicated source)

