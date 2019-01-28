Ishita won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a brand new car along with the winner’s trophy after beating first and second runner-ups Tanmay Chaturvedi and Sonu Gill respectively. The grand finale had Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande as the chief guests who were there to promote their movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Ishita Vishwakarma’s singing skills were always a talking point and hence made her judges’ favourite contestant. In fact, in guest episodes, the 16-year-old managed to receive compliments from various celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan. The actor told her that she has a successful career ahead. The highlight among all guest episodes was actress Sara Ali Khan’s gesture when she made her mother and actor Amrita Singh listen to Ishita’s singing over the phone.

Ishita won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a brand new car along with the winner’s trophy after beating first and second runner-ups Tanmay Chaturvedi and Sonu Gill respectively. The grand finale had Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande as the chief guests who were there to promote their movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Let’s take a look at lesser-known facts about the talented singer:

1. The 16-year-old singing sensation is a native of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and is currently a school student.

2. She hails from a family of singers. In fact, Ishita received her initial training in music from her mother.

3. Anjali Vishwakarma, Ishita’s mother was also a contestant on the show. The mother-daughter duo participated together and made it to the mega auditions. However, it was Ishita who got selected in Top 15.

4. This is not the first time that Ishita participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the 16-year-old was a contestant in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ sixth edition. Besides, she also participated in shows like Dil Hai Hindustani 2 and Sangeet Samrat

5. Besides singing, the young singer is also the brand ambassador of MP Govt’s Lado Abhiyan. She’s working to spread awareness on the importance of girl child education through promotional campaigns like live concerts, street play.

6. Not just Hindi, Ishita can also sing in Gujarati and Marathi.

