Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Bahubali star Prabhas to hit the hit theatres on 15 August. The movie apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will also stare Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, and Evelyn Sharma among others.

Saaho teaser on June 13: The fans can’t wait enough for the upcoming movie Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor and south Indian actor, Prabhas. Taking to social media Shraddha Kapoor posted a poster of the movie where we can see her pointing a gun with shades of black and red at the background and captioned it -The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign.

Prabhas who rose to fame with his movie, Bahubali: The beginning and the Conclusion, directed by S. S. Rajamouli also stars in the movie. This will be the first time that Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas will be pairing up for a multi starrer mega-budget film, with this Shraddha Kapoor will be making her debut into the south industry.

Most of the action movies usually have lesser roles for the female actors, Saaho is going to amaze the audience with Shraddha Kapoor shearing several action scenes along with Prabhas in the movie.

While the fans can’t get enough of the movie, here are some interesting facts about the movie and its cast.

Prabhas to take Hindi lessons to dub for the movie himself.

Being a hardworking actor the actor seems to want to connect with his Hindi speaking fans and he has been making efforts to learn Hindi to dub for the movie himself. Prabhas said that Saaho will reach to the audience all over the country with its story and setting. While the actor knows how to read and write Hindi, it will take some afford on his side as Hindi isn’t his first language. Despite being busy with his schedule for the movie he takes time to take Hindi lessons and attend dialogue sessions to improve him. One can see Prabhas sincerity towards his fans.

Saaho to be the second most expensive movie.

Although the team of Saaho is in their last stages of shooting for the movie, it has had one of the best action choreography team. In this action-packed filmed the fans will see Prabhas throw some kicks and punches with the action choreography team that has worked in the Transformers franchise.

3. Prabhas to take part in Special training for the action movie

The Bahubali star Prabhas, known for his action scenes is working hard to train for this film. He is said to be on a special diet and is also involved in an exercise routine. According to reports Prabhas will be involved in a lot of fist fight, bike and car chase. Kenny banes, who is the stunt director for the movie and worked for movies like mission impossible had nothing but praises for Prabhas and is especially impressed by the actor’s dedication and commitment.

The multilingual movie to be shot abroad too.

The cast of Saaho will be shooting for the movie in Hyderabad and Mumbai in India. The team have been scouting for interesting locations to shoot the movie and some of the action sequels have been shot in Italy and Abu Dhabi. Next week, the Saaho team will be flying to Austria to shoot a romantic song and the movie will be wrapped up in Romania.

Shraddha on a super busy schedule, shooting for more than 2 movies simultaneously

Shraddha Kapoor has earned a name for herself in the industry and her fans cannot wait as she comes with more movies in line for the audience. While being busy with the shooting of Saaho, she has been simultaneously going back and forth from Mumbai to Hyderabad to shoot for her movie shoots and brand advertisement. Shraddha is also starring in the movie Chhicchore along with Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha has also been confirmed to be cast with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming installment of ABCD.

Evelyn Sharma and many more actors in the action-packed movie

Besides shraddha and Prabhas the audience will see many More actors in this movie. The bilingual movie will also star actors like Evelyn Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Tinu Anand, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Chunky Pandy and Mandira among others.

Saaho is set to hit the theatres on 15 August.

