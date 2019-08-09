Director of Doctor Strange Scott Derrickson appreciated Prabhas for the war scenes in Baahubali 2. He shared a short clip from the movie praising Prabhas and the climax. Prabhas will be seen in another big-budget movie Saahu which is slated to release on August 30.

Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson recently took to Twitter and praised a war scene from blockbuster film Baahubali 2. Baahubali features Saahu actor Prabhas in the main lead. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series broke many records at the box office. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of the entertainment industry. It was originally made in Telugu and was later dubbed in Hindi and other regional languages.

Baahubali was released in two parts, part 1 which was the beginning and part 2 which was the end of the series. Recently, an American filmmaker who has directed Doctor Strange shared a short clip on his Twitter account praising the Indian film. The video showcases the war seen from the movie’s climax. In the video, Prabhas is seen entering the enemy’s fort by using an innovative method.

Prabhas is currently working on his upcoming film Saahu which is slated to release on August 30. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor alongside Prabhas. The action thriller has been made on a big budget of Rs 300 crore and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the silver screens soon.

Behold, India’s Baahubali 2! https://t.co/jY6kyQqMqt — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2019

Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next film titled RRR featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the main role. According to sources, RRR will be released in Japan as well as per the director’s plan.

