Saaho actor Prabhas's latest video from the sets of reality dance show Nach Baliye in which he is seen dancing with Raveena Tandon on her iconic song Nach Baliye has gone viral on the Internet.

The entire cast of upcoming bilingual movie Saaho has been promoting the film on each and every platform. The lead actors of the movie, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor were recently seen on the sets of dance reality show Nach Baliye in order to promote their upcoming movie Saaho which is one of the most anticipated films of the year. A video from the sets of Nach Baliye 9 has gone viral on social media as soon as it surfaced on the Internet.

In the video, we see actor Prabhas is seen shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon on her famous song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The video of Raveena and Prabhas dancing has been breaking the Internet! Also, during the dance, Prabhas is seen doing Salman Khan’s iconic dance step from his movie Kick.

In the video, we see Raveena Tandon dressed in a sexy yellow saree while Prabhas is looking dapper in formals. Raveena Tandon, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show, said that she had a great time with Prabhas and Shraddha on the sets of Nach Baliye.

Saaho, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year stars Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood stunner Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie has been helmed by Sujeeth and has been backed by T-Series and UV Creations. Saaho is said to be one of the most expensive movies of all times as it has been made on the budget of Rs 350 crores.

Saaho also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi and Evelyn Sharma in supporting roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 30 this year and is one of the most awaited movies of this year.

