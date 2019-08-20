South actor Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's relationship is garnering attention more than ever. Each and every detail becomes the hot topic and one such rumour recently started doing the rounds on the Internet that Prabhas is house-hunting in LA with his ladylove Anushka Shetty.

Now, putting an end to this rumour, while speaking to a leading daily, Prabhas said that Anushka and him share a friendly bond. Also clarified that they hadn’t met in the last two years, so rumour getting married becomes completely vague. Not just that, this question was also asked to him during Karan Johar’s show and he passed the question to Rajamouli and Rana to answer it. At the time also, they stated that there was nothing between them. It was not that he had prepared them to answer this.

Definitely, this news has broken several fans’ hearts who were eagerly waiting for their decision on their marriage.

Actor Prabhas is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Saaho with his co- star Shraddha Kapoor. The actor appeared in Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali franchise. Since then, he has become a popular actor in the industry and basking the glory in the success of his movie.

Saaho is trailer was recently released and it had received massive response from the audience. Several has applauded the trailer fro its marvellous action-packed thriller scenes and stupendous acting performance of the lead actors. Now, the third song of Saaho has out titled Bad Boy. The song featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez has already gained around five lakh views on YouTube.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have been featured in movies such as ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, ‘Mirchi’ and ‘Billa’.

