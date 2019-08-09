Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their film Saaho. Just a day before the trailer release, Telugu actor Nani expressed himself on Twitter and wished luck to the entire team. Have a look

Saaho: Telugu star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for their much-anticipated film Saaho. The film is making headlines since its inception and has been produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is helmed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-series. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supreeth, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi and will hit the silver screens on August 30.

Some hours back, the makers of the film revealed another poster and announced that the trailer of the team will launch on August 10. It seems that the entire industry is much excited for the film and recently, Telugu star Nani expressed himself on Twitter and also shared his wishes to Prabhas and his team for the trailer launch tomorrow.

It seems that the makers are leaving no chance to promote the film. Starting from posters, teasers and songs and now to character poster, Saaho has become one of the most awaited films. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on August 15 but due to some additional work, the release date got pushed to August 30.

#Saaho is our film which is making noise nation wide and when it succeeds its our celebration.

wishing Prabhas Anna and team nothing less than a huge blockbuster on August 30th 🤗#GANGLEADER release date will be announced tomorrow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D6oJXOmFDA — Nani (@NameisNani) August 8, 2019

Reportedly, fans are much excited to witness the fresh couple– Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas on big-screens. Moreover, the songs of the film have further incited the audience. The first track titled Psycho Saiyaan has garnered 60 million views and the second song Enni Soni has garnered 31 million views on YouTube.

After Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in rom-com film Chhichhore, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is based on the life of three friends and will feature Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Nalneesh Neel. The film will release on September 6.

