Saaho: After a hiatus of 2 years, Actor Chunky Panday is coming back on the silver screen with the much-anticipated film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The makers of the film have released the first look of his character today and fans cannot resist but praise his baddie look.

In the poster, Chunky can be seen donning a tan suit with black high neck t-shirt. To add element to his look, he is sporting short hair and grey stubble while his grim expressions that are doing all the talking. As he stands against a red backdrop with flames emerging from the side and holds a cigar in his hand, Chunky promises to bring drama and excitement in the film.

Along with the fans, his daughter Ananya Panday is equally stunned by her dad’s look and has shared it on her Instagram story. While sharing the poster, Ananya cutely called him OG Lion. Speaking about her debut performance in Student of the year 2, Chunky Panday had earlier told a news portal that he is so proud of her. She has done a good job and he is happy about her achievement. Calling her an intelligent person, Chunky added that Ananya has a long journey ahead.

After Student Of The Year 2, Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, stakes are high for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho that is slated to release on August 30. The mega budget film has raised excitement among the fans with gripping posters, foot tapping music and action sequences. It is yet to be seen whether Saaho manages to emerge as one of the biggest hits of the year or not.

