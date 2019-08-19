Saaho song Bad Boy social media reaction: Makers of the film Saaho released the latest song sung by Badshah, Bad Boy featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez. Social media reacts to the song and calls it the party anthem of 2019.

Saaho song Bad Boy social media reaction: The much-anticipated film Saaho featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on August 30. Makers of the film have already released the official trailer and two songs Psycho Saiyaan and Enni Soni. Recently, a new track of the movie was unveiled titled Bad Boy starring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is sung by popular wrapper Badshah and Neeti Mohan.

Bad Boy was shot in Austria, the song has catchy lyrics and is being called an ultimate party number. With her killer looks Jacqueline is looking absolutely stunning. In an interview, Kick actor praised Prabhas and South Indian cinema. She said, the song turned out well and she loved working with the Baahubali actor Prabhas. South superstar Prabhas was perfect in his dance moves and rehearsed with her on the sets until he gave the perfect shot.

Soon after the song was released, fans took to Twitter and appreciated it. They liked the chemistry between Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez and gave the song a thumbs up. Bad Boy has got mixed reviews from fans as well as celebrities and they are calling it a party anthem.

Jackieeee you look frikkin🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Love how this has been shot and styled!!! And Prabhas is anyway🥰 @Asli_Jacqueline #BadBoy https://t.co/PyGbFutXvX — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 19, 2019

Pic 1- ( when #Prabhas weas shirt) An innocent looking gentleman 😇 Pic 2&3 – ( when he takes his shirt off )

Rough & tough wild #BadBoy 😈 Madly waiting for official release of the song pic.twitter.com/mr8XrjxyzA — Prabhas ki Deewani ❤ (@Krina4prabhas) August 19, 2019

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T Series, the action thriller is expected to be the biggest release of 2019. Makers of the film have spent Rs 300 on the film. Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi are also featured in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release and have high expectations from the film after watching Prabhas starrer Baahubali.

