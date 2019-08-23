Saaho gets the first Hashmoji from twitter, it is the first Telugu film to get it and is good for the promotion of the film before the release of it.

Saaho the high budget action drama film is all set to release on August 30, the trailer was released a few days back and crossed a million views over it on YouTube. The film is directed by Sujeeth and is shot in three languages Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The film is crossing the budget of over 300 crores. The film is starring Prabhas and Shradha Kapoor as lead roles and Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing the role of villain in the film and the other co-actors are also playing the crucial role like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, and others.

The UV Creation which is the major producer of the film has posted on twitter that the film Saaho got its official Hashmoji if anyone tweets using hashtags Saaho, SaahoInCinemas and WorldSaahoDay you will get the Hashmoji with it of Prabhas wearing the 3D glasses and is ready with his jetpack. Saaho is the first Telugu film to get a Hashmoji from Twitter.

Prabhas in a recent interview opened up about his experience of doing a high budget film and said that for next 5 years he didn’t want to do the big scale film, he just wanted to do the nice love story but didn’t get the opportunity but he is looking forward to it and he also said that with big-budget films omes huge pressure and he don’t want to take it for every film.

The rumor says that after Saaho he will be doing a cute romantic Telugu film with Pooja Hegde.

