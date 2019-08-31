Saaho box office collection day 1: The wait for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated film Saaho is finally over. On its opening day, Saaho is expected to earn a total collection of Rs 60-70 crore.

Touted as one of the biggest releases of the year, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho has finally released this weekend at the cinema screens. Mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, this multi-starrer and multi-lingual film promised to be a game-changer with never seen before action and had been making a lot of buzz even before the first look of the film came out.

Despite the hoo-haa around the release, Saaho has met with a fairly poor response from the critics. Criticised for a weak story and confusing screenplay, Saaho has been considered as a huge waste of money, effort and a massive starcast. NewsX mentioned in its film review that Saaho is an experience one can only enjoy if they leave their mind at home.

However, looking the buzz around the film and Prabhas mania, Saaho is expected to open on an excellent note at the box office and smash several records. On its opening day, Saaho is expected to earn a total collection of Rs 60-70 crore. The first day shows have received a tremendous response by the cine-goers and the numbers are expected to be out any minute.

Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and Fox Star Studios, Saaho is the story of an undercover police officer who is on a mission to solve the mystery behind a whooping robbery of Rs 2000 crore. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi among many others.

