Saaho box office collection day 1: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their film Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is expected to cross the records of many big releases like Kabir Singh and Avengers: Endgame on its first day.

Saaho box office collection day 1: Finally, the day has arrived when the much-awaited film Saaho has released. The action-thriller features Telugu star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and undoubtedly, it is among the biggest films of the year. Though the film has released today, it has already been tagged under box-office bonanza by various trade analysts and critics. Considering the buzz, the hype around the film is unmatched, moreover, the response in the advance booking section is also good.

Talking about the Hindi version, the advance booking response is weak so it might not match with the collection of the film in South. It is expected that the film will earn Rs 20 to Rs 22 crore on its first day. However, the film is expected to do phenomenal business in the South and can earn Rs 70 to 75 crore. Various trade analysts like Girish Johar, Atul Mohan, and Sumit Kadel reveal that Saaho can also cross the record of big releases like Thugs of Hindostan, Kabir Singh and Avengers: Endgame.

Produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore, the film will be screened in 4500 screens and will enjoy a solo release. Further, the factors that can make the film a big hit is the official trailer of the film that garnered a lot of praises. Further, superstar Prabhas will be back on-screens after two years after Baahubali so this can itself be a pull factor. Moreover, Prabhas collaborating with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is another good luck for the film.

Watch the trailer of the film here–

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled under the banners of UV Creations and Tseries and will release in IMAX format. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

