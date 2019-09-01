Saaho box office collection day 2: With Saaho, Prabhas's mania has worked again at the box office. According to latest reports, Saaho has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide despite garnering negative critical acclaim.

Critical acclaim and commercial success are like those twin sisters that rarely unite. There are many superstars in India that continue to be superstars despite critical acclaim. There are many films in India that are bashed left, right and centre on its content but end up emerging as one of the biggest box office success stories. One such film to make a smashing entry into that club this week is Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Saaho.

Despite being criticised as a misogynistic, poorly written, confusing screenplay and a waste of Rs 350 crore film, Saaho is rewriting history at the Indian box office. While the critics may not like the film, audiences and fans are on their forefront to defend their favorite superstar and his movie.

On its first day itself, the Hindi version of Saaho emerged as the third highest opener of the year with Rs 24.40 crore after Bharat and Mission Mangal. In the southern belt, Saaho earned approx Rs 14.1 crore in Nizam, Rs 42.2 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 13.9 crore in Karnataka, Rs 3.8 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 1.2 crore in Kerala. Coupled with its collections overseas, Saaho earned Rs 130 crore on its opening day.

And now, the film has witnessed further jump on Day 2. Zooming past Rs 200 crore club worldwide, Saaho has earned Rs 49.60 crore in Hindi alone. Film trade analysts Taran Adarsh, Ramesh Bala and Joginder Tuteja have shared the latest box office update on their Twitter account.

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2… Brand #Prabhas – who enjoys PAN India popularity – is attracting moviegoers in large numbers… Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total… Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

#Saaho – Worldwide gross is a HUMONGOUS 200 crs in 2 days! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 1, 2019

#Saaho is doing well in Telugu states.. Day 2 share will be another all-time Non-Baahubali2 record for 2nd day.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 1, 2019

These trade figures prove that the audience is king and they are only ones who decide the fat of a film. Saaho is Prabhas’s second stint after the humongous success of Baahubali and it seems like his stardom has worked in the favour of the film. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations and T Series, the big budget actioner also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among many others.

