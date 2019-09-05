Saaho Box-Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer to create buzz on box-office as they bagged 109.28 crores on Day 6 in Hindi version of the film and there is no slowdown even after the heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Saaho Box-Office Collection Day 6: Saaho was already in the limelight since the film was announced by the makers because of its massive budget and making in different languages. Also, Prabhas fans were eagerly waiting for him to bang on the screens. Undoubtedly, fans showed their full support to Prabhas and his film reached to the success and entre the 100 crores club in Hindi version in the first week.

Everyone knows that Mumbai is hailing with heavy rainfall, but there is no harsh impact on the hike of Saaho. They reached the gross of 109 crores in the Hindi version and the film bagged 350 crores worldwide. The makers spend a lot of time and a lot of money in the film, now the film is expected to recover all the expenditure as there is nothing which can slowdown Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer.

The film Saaho was a massive budget film and was expected to bang on the theaters, the film is doing well in the theaters but Shraddha Kapoor’s another film Chhichhore can give it a heavy competition as the film is getting a good response from fans and critics. Although, Saaho did not get good reviews from the critics and influencers and did not land on the expectations Prabhas fans are giving full support to him.

Taran Aadarsh took it his Twitter and told the day-wise collection of the film Saaho, the film grossed 24.40 crores of Friday, 25.20 crores on Saturday, 29.48 crore on Sunday which is the highest till date, 14.20 crore on Monday. Tuesday the film bagged 9.10 crore and Wednesday it was a slowdown to 6.90 crores.

Baahubali fame Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with the film Saaho and this going to be the blockbuster debut of any actor till now. No actor can make such a great entry in Bollywood whose film ross 100 crores in a week. It was also a great chance for other actors who came after long in a big project. Although critics criticized and said that there was very less amount of screen given to these actors. The film includes amazing cast that is Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and many.

The film Saaho was challenging for Shraddha Kapoor as she spent a lot of time for the film and she played two different characters at a time, she was bold and played a cop for Saaho for that she picked a different look and for her another film Chhichhore which is going to release jut after a week of release of Saaho, she played dual character. She played a college girl and also a mature old woman in the film.

SS Rajamouli, who was the director of Prabhas’s mega-blockbuster Baahubali seemed upset with the team of Saaho and also with Prabhas as he had not commented on the film till now. SS Rajamouli always shared the opinions on the film but this time he is quiet on the film. There are rumours that makers of Saaho arranged special screening for Baahubali director and Rajamouli also suggested some changes in the film but makers did not make the changes.

Well, it will be interesting to see that the film Chhichhore which is receiving a lot of appreciation will be able to beat Saaho or will slowdown the buzz of the film. Shraddha Kapoor fans will be happy to see her back to back films and definitely appreciate her hard work and her phenomenal performance in both the film.

After Saaho Prabhas has committed to fans that he will not spend such a long time in one film, there are rumours that Prabhas is going to cast opposite to Deepika Padukon in his next Bollywood film and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D.

