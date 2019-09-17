Saaho box office collection: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho seems unaffected from recent releases like Dream Girl and Chhichhore and has now emerged as fifth-highest grosser of 2019.

Saaho: It seems that Prabhas star power is still on its role as his recently released film Saaho is still dominating the ticket windows. After big releases like Dream Girl and Chhichhore, the multi-starrer film is currently continuing with its run and has successfully entered Rs 150 crore club at the box office in India.

Talking about the total collections, as per film critic Ramesh Bala, the film has now earned Rs 153 crore in India. Reports also reveal that Saaho has also crossed the collection of Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari and Madhuri Dixit’s Total Dhamaal and has now emerged as fifth highest-grossing films of the year 2019.

Saaho featured Telugu star Prabhas with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film was produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore and was helmed by Sujeeth. Released on August 30, the film is currently giving a tough competition to the latest releases like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Richa Chaddha’s Section 375 and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore.

#Saaho Hindi crosses ₹ 150 Cr mark at the All-India Box office.. All-India Nett after the 3rd weekend – ₹ 153 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 16, 2019

Talking about the reviews, Saaho received mixed responses from the critics as well as fans. While some liked the action script, some called a money wastage because of the confusing story. Reports also reveal that Saaho has earned more than Rs 424 crore worldwide. Talking about the story, it narrates about an undercover agent who takes up the responsibility to catch hold a criminal who robs Rs 2000 crore.

It is expected that Saaho will continue with its steady run and is expected to further cross more records at the box office. On the work front, Prabhas might appear with Rajamouli again after the filmmaker finishes up with RRR and both the actor and the director are expected to again create a buzz same like Baahubali franchise. Moreover, after Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor then appeared in Chhichhore, which has till now earned Rs 98 crores at the box office in its week 2.

