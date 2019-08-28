Saaho box office collection prediction: Saaho is among the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on August 30 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is expected that the film will be the biggest opener of the year.

Saaho box office collection prediction: Prabhas and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor are much excited for their upcoming film Saaho, which is making headlines since its inception. The film is shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil. The action-thriller is directed by Sujeeth and is produced under the banners of UV Creations and T-Series. Reportedly, Prabhas will feature in the big-ticket film after blockbuster hit Baahubali so the expectations from the film are quite high.

The film will release in IMAX format in the entire world and will mark the first collaboration of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as fans and promised the film to be high on action.

The songs of the film haven’t received that much appreciations, so it is expected that the film will completely be content-driven. Considering the buzz around the film, it is expected that the Hindi version of the film will earn Rs 20 crore on its first day and can earn Rs 25 to 30 crore in South. Overall, the film is expected to be the biggest opener of the year by collecting Rs 50 crore on its first day.

Watch the trailer of Saaho here–

Apart from the lead stars the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand, Aditya Srivastava, Prakash Belavadi, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles and the film will hit the theatres on August 30. Produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore, the film is among the much-awaited films of the year.

