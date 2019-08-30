Saaho celebrity reaction: The much-anticipated film Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor hit the theatres today. The action thriller has got mixed reviews from fans as well as celebrities. Have a look.

Saaho celebrity reaction: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho was released at the box office today. The action thriller also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is one of the biggest films of 2019 made on a budget of Rs 350 crores. The film will be shown in 4500 screens and has been released in three different languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Saaho has been produced under the banners of UV Creations and T-Series. It also marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema. Saaho has been making headlines from the time it was announced. Fans had high expectations from the movie after watching Baahubali series but after the release audience and celebrities took to Twitter and gave their reviews. So far the film has got mixed reviews.

Fans are calling the movie slow and are not satisfied with the movie after so expecting so much. Taran Adarsh and other celebrities gave their reviews and as per Taran its a disaster. In his post he wrote, Saaho is waste of money and talent. He also gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5.

#OneWordReview…#Saaho: UNBEARABLE.

Rating: ⭐️½

A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity… Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. 👎👎👎#SaahoReview pic.twitter.com/Ogx1jkVuoE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

#Saaho 1st Half : Its #Prabhas show all the way.. He dominates the proceedings so far.. Mass interval twist.. Good action sequences so far.. I guess the spectacular ones r reserved for 2nd half.. @ShraddhaKapoor has a good role.. @arunvijayno1 is 👌 2nd half is key! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 30, 2019

Box Office Shake cheyyadaniki, ma Darling of Indian Cinema, Prabhas Anna is here today with #Saaho Taking Telugu Cinema to the World Audience 👏👏

Wishing the team of @sujeethsign@UV_Creations @ShraddhaKapoor A Huge Blockbuster👍🏼

Go watch it now in cinemas now #SaahoInCinemas pic.twitter.com/qTRqAhUZmc — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 30, 2019

#Saaho is 2019 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT.

Plus- Prabhash Screen presence

Minus- bad performances of too many characters ,Confusing Story, Extremely boring laughable screenplay,mediocre action ,terrible direction & so many bad songs. Watch at your own risk. Rating- ⭐️#SaahoReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 30, 2019

Saaho is expected to earn Rs 22 crore in the Hindi cinema and around Rs 75 crore in South on its opening day. Fans are much disappointed by the film but praised Prabhas for giving a good performance. However, it’s just the first day, it will be interesting to see the action drama will be able to manage to break any records at the box office or not.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App