Saaho, Chhichhore promotion: The actress Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in her recent photos, she dressed phenomenally for the promotions of her upcoming films, Saaho and Chichhore. The actress is way busy as she is coming on theatres soon with the mega-budget film Saaho alongside Bhaubali fame Prabhas. The actress flaunts her dresses make and glamorous looks for the promotional events of the films in Mumbai, Hyderabad and everywhere else. The actress grants the credits to her make up artist, jewellery designer, styling partner and everybody who gave her beautiful look.

In her recent photo, Shraddha is also set for Chhichhore’s promotion, she is wearing a white dress, and posses by touching the corners of the wall, She looks away from the camera. Toned make up with perfect round high bun. The actress looks astonishing and radiant. She is playing a dual generation role in her upcoming film and named Maya. Her name perfectly suits her, she is magical even in her real life.

The actor also shares a picture from Mumbai while she was busy with the promotion of Saaho starring Prabhas. The actress is going to make her debut in Tollywood. The actress is super excited for the release of her mega-budget film on August 30. The actress stuns in a metallic pink colour dress, she poses and flaunts her dress on silver Background. She looks like a diva as she posed like a showstopper in of her picture. The open curly hair always suits her and this fabulous combination will take away your heart.

The actoress posts multiple photos from the Mumbai promotion event and posses like nobody else can. She gave the credits to the outfit designer, jewellery designer, her style, makeup partner, hair artist, and used the Hashtags Mumbai and Saaho on 30 August. It is a plus point that the film Saaho is not clashing with any other big film, earlier the film was clashing with her own Chhichhore but now the release dates of Chhichhore are rescheduled and it will be releasing on September 6.

From the promotional events of Saaho, the actress shared a beautiful picture all the way from Hyderabad. She looks adorable in straight and organized hair. She is dressed up in a multicolour floral dress and give an endearing look.

