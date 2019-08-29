Saaho: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has revealed in a recent interview that someone called him Gareebon Ka George Clooney when the first look of Saaho came out. Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the silver screens tomorrow, i.e August 30.

Saaho: After a hiatus of 2 years, actor Chunky Panday is all set to return on the silver screens with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho. With jaw-dropping action sequences, power-packed dialogues, amazing chemistry between the lead stars and trending chartbusters, Saaho is making all the right noise ahead of its release. Looking at the buzz around the film, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Saaho is one of the most anticipated releases of the year pan India.

During the promotions, someone called Chunky Panday Gareebon Ka George Clooney and now he has reacted to the same in an interview with an entertainment portal. In the interview, Chunky said that he was offered Saaho after the release of Begum Jaan. Director Sujeeth told him that he loved his work and would want him to play the antagonist in a film opposite Prabhas. While he was excited, the filmmaker reassured him that he would be able to pull off the complex character.

Chunky further revealed that when the first poster released, someone called him Gareebon Ka George Clooney. Feeling excited, Chunky added that this is the film time he tried to get into the skin of a character. He wanted to express the emotions in the right manner. In Saaho, Chunky Panday would essay the role of Devraj.

Produced in an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho will be Prabhas’s first venture in Hindi cinema and Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema. Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho is slated for a theatrical release on August 29. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among many others.

