Saaho: Since the time of its inception, Saaho has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Moreover, the makers of the film are also leaving no chance of inciting the audience first with the teaser and songs and now with the character posters. After introducing Neil Nitin Mukesh as Jai, Arun Vijay as Vishwank, recently the makers unveiled another poster introducing Chunky Pandey as Devraj. With ominous expressions and gangster looks, Chunky Pandey teases with fans with his salt and pepper avatar. In the poster, Chunky Panday is wearing a brown suit and is holding a cigar in his hand.

Saaho is among the highly anticipated films as Prabhas will mark his Hindi debut and Shraddha Kapoor will do her Tamil debut with the film. Reportedly, After blockbuster hit film Baahubali, Saaho will be Prabhas’s second film which will be shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned in the promotions of the film and are building the excitement day by day by releasing something intriguing every other day. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Supreeth and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on August 30.

Here are all the character posters of the film–

As per reports, there were many film releases on the same date, but the makers of the film have postponed their release dates in order to make ways for solo release of Saaho. Recently, the lead star Prabhas has thanked the entire industry by sharing a thanking note on Twitter for their silent support for the film.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore was also supposed to release on August 30, but later the filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari postponed the date of the film to September 6. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has just finished shooting for the much-awaited film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan.

