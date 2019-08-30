Saaho: After the first and the second poster, recently Diet Sabya accused the thirst poster of Saaho of copying installations from another artist's work. Reportedly, the installations made in song Baby Won’t You Tell Me are copied.

Diet Sabya says installations for songs and posters in Prabhas' film are plagiarised

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has finally released today and is currently garnering positive reviews from all corners of the world. It seems that the film has landed itself in troubled waters as posters and installations made in the song are copied from another artist’s artwork. Reports reveal that a poster from the film is copied from Shilo Shiv Suleman’s creative work at Burning Man.

Recently, Diet Sabya threw some light on the subject and shared a post comparing both the scenes. Further, the post read that the makers produced the film on such a huge budget and is expected to break the record of Avenger: Endgame doesn’t have the budget of creating their original masterpiece.

The poster of the film features Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas walking with each other amidst pink mimic petals of flowers. Further, the various installations made in the poster are the exact copy of the artwork of Shilo Shiv Suleman’s work. Not only this, but Saaho first poster was also copied from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s film Blade Runner 2049, where Prabhas can be seen walking wearing an overcoat with a scarf on his face same like Ryan Gosling from the original poster.

Take a look at the posters–

Moreover, another poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas performing a shooting scene with enemies across a wall is also copied from a video game–Rainbow Six Siege.

Talking about the film, it is expected that the film will earn Rs 70 to Rs 75 crore on its opening day. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also features Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinny Anand in supporting roles.

