Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. Makers of the film have spent Rs 350 crores on the film and it will be shown in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Recently, director of the film Sujeeth took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of him and Prabhas on the sets of the movie. In the photo, both Prabhas and Sujeeth are laughing posing for the camera. Baahubali actor Prabhas looks handsome wearing a black sweatshirt. Along with the picture, the director writes an emotional caption for Prabhas and producers of the film. He thanked them for being operative. Have a look at the picture:
Saaho has been making headlines since the time it was announced. Fans have high expectations from the movie after watching the trailer and Prabhas blockbuster film Baahubali. The trailer of the movie got positive reviews and it is expected to be the biggest film of 2019. Saaho also marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema.
It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in comparison to Baahubali. As per reports, Prabhas said in an interview that the success of a movie depends on storyline and not on a budget. He also said he won’t be doing more big-budget films as they are quite a time consuming and stressful. Saaho is slated to release in theaters on August 30.