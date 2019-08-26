Saaho: Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Saaho, Evelyn Sharma has shared her excitement on sharing the screen space with Prabhas. Evelyn Sharma plays the role of Jennifer in Saaho. The film will release this weekend on August 30.

The countdown for the much-awaited release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Saaho has begun. With sky rocketing expectations tied to the action-thriller, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to tick all the right boxes ahead of the release. From posters, songs to interesting facts related to the film, fans have welcomed it all with excitement placing the stakes on an all time high.

Ahead of the release, Evelyn Sharma has expressed her excitement on sharing the screen space with Prabhas. Sharing an unseen photo from behind the scenes, Evelyn wrote that since she is a huge fan of Baahubali, working with Prabhas is very exciting for her. When she received a call from filmmaker Sujeeth offering her the role of Jennifer, she immediately said yes.

In the photo, Evelyn and Prabhas can be seen twinning in black as they flaunt bright smiles looking into the camera. While introducing Evelyn Sharma’s character Jennifer, she had been introduced by the makers as hurricane laced with a tinge of sunshine. Prior to Saaho, Evelyn Sharma has featured in Bollywood films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, Bhaiaji Superhit among many others.

Directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T Series, Saaho is made on an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore. Slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among many others. Saaho will hit the silver screens this weekend on August 30.

