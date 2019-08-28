Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action drama film Saaho is all set to hit the silver screens on August 30. Baahubali actor is admired by all and here are some lesser-known facts about the south actor. Read on to know more.

Saaho: Baahubali actor Prabhas is all set for his latest hit Saaho slated to release on August 30. In the action thriller, he will be seen romancing with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is a multi-starrer film and has been made on a budget of Rs 350 crore in different languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie marks Shraddha’s debut in South Indian films. The movie has created a lot of buzz and is trending amongst fans since the time trailer was released.

Prabhas became a south superstar after giving a blockbuster hit Baahubali. He has a huge fan following among fans and is liked by celebrities as well. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Ashok. Here are some lesser-known facts about the actor. Scroll down to know more about him:

1. Prabhas full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. To keep it simple the actor likes to be called only as Prabhas. Apart from this name, the actor is called by the name of darling by his fans. His lose people alls him Prabha, Mr. Perfet and Pubsi.

2. The actor has already given his Bollywood Debut in a song called Surya Ast, Punjabi Mast’ from the film Action Jackson with Sonakshi Sinha. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and Yami Gautam and the song was starring Prabhas was choreographed by Prabhudheva.

3. The actor revealed about his favorite film titled Bhakta Kannappa. Talking about Bollywood films he liked Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots. In Hollywood, the actor is a huge fan of Robert De Niro.

4. The south superstar was an engineering student. He also wanted to be a hotelier if not an actor. Prabhas is a big-time foodie and loves eating Butter chicken and Biryani.

5. Prabhas believes in helping people, he has donated a huge amount of money for charity. As per reports, the actor contributed Rs 10 lakh one and was seen spending time with poor children proving he’s is a real-time hero.

